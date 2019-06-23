UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conditions Of IMF To Reduce Prospects Of Economic Growth: Ahsan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:10 PM

Conditions of IMF to reduce prospects of economic growth: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and member of National Assembly Ahsan Iqbal Sunday expressed apprehension that the decision to fulfill conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) would drag millions of people below the poverty line and would reduce prospects of achieving economic growth.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the government had not achieve its revenue target which increased the budget deficit.

Ahsan said there was a shortfall of Rs 550 billion in tax collection during the ongoing fiscal year and the current expenditure rose by 20 percent.

"The gimmickry of selling buffaloes and vehicles can not control the budget deficit," he remarked.

He said in the last five years, the PML-N government took loans of Rs 10,000 billion. But from 2013-2018, 12,000 megawatts of electricity was generated, 1750 kilometers of motorways including Lahore-Multan and Multan-Sukkur section of motorways were built.

"We developed infrastructure which was acknowledged by international financial institutions." The government should tell where it spent loans of Rs 5000 billion in last one year, he asked.

He said "The politics of allegations and abuses look good on container but the treasury benches in Parliament will have to show tolerance and responsibility." Ahsan said PML-N handed over a prospering and hopeful Pakistan to the PTI government, adding during their time the industry was growing and agriculture was getting revived, he added.

He said during their government, Pakistan grew at 5.

8 percent, Karachi stock exchange was the best in Asia and rupee was stable against the Dollar.

Now the country's stock exchange and Currency had lost their value and inflation had risen, he noted.

He said with a growth rate of three percent this year it was difficult to create jobs for two million people.

He said PML-N government launched Vision 2025 with collaboration of chief minister of provinces and different stakeholders.

"We implemented the roadmap under the Vision 2025 and in 2017 PricewaterhouseCoopers, a leading firm which ranks economies, said that Pakistan would be among the 20 top economies by 2030 if it continued its growth momentum." He said during PML-N government growth rose from 3 percent to 5.8 percent, inflation came down to single digit, revenue doubled and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) increased from less than $ one billion to $ three billion, law and order considerably improved and Pakistan was set to attract foreign investment.

$28.5 billion of projects were materialized under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he told.

He said after reports of international institutions about growing Pakistani economy, in 2017 some elements conspired against Pakistan to destabilize it.

He said the government had cut the public sector development programme by billions of rupees and reduced funds for different sectors of economy.

He said the first target of a budget should be to achieve economic growth, create job opportunities and make social investment to provide health and education facilities to the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan IMF National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Stock Exchange Electricity Ahsan Iqbal Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Law And Order Parliament Budget Agriculture Vehicles Job CPEC Sunday 2017 From Government Industry Best Top Asia Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

19 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid ..

34 minutes ago

&#039;Sanad&#039; a gateway to labour market for H ..

34 minutes ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

1 hour ago

DMCC reports 12% growth in 2018, driving commodity ..

1 hour ago

Pakistani footballs to be used in FIFA 2020

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.