Condolence
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The young nephew of Senior Translator Abdul Samad Tagar of Information Office Sukkur passed away. His funeral prayer was held in his ancestral village, Mang Tagar, near Pir Jo Goth on Thursday.
Director Information Sukkur, Fida Hussain Baladi, accompanied by Information Officers Kamran Phulpoto, Abdul Qayoom Solangi, Ayaz Qazi, Khan Muhammad Soomro, Furqan, and Parwan Wateo, along with the entire staff, visited the bereaved family. They expressed their heartfelt condolences and prayed for the departed soul's eternal peace.
