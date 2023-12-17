Open Menu

Condolence Book Opened At The Kuwait Consulate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Condolence book opened at the Kuwait Consulate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) With profound sadness and sorrow, the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait in Karachi mourns the passing of His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

According to a statement issued by the Kuwait Consulate, the "Book of Condolence" will be opened at the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait in Karachi premises for three days, from Monday, December 18, 2023, during the following timings: 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. The visitors are advised to follow security checks before visiting the consulate for condolence purposes.

