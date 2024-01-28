Condolence Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A condolence meeting of the Pakistan Medical Association Sargodha was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich.
The meeting expressed grief over the death of urologist Dr. Safdar Mahmood's son and Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha MS Dr. Mushtaq Bashir Aatif's mother-in-law.
Dua was also offered for rest to the departed souls and patience to the bereaved families.
Dr. Abid Khan, Dr. Tahir Munir Chaudhry, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Cheema, Dr. Nazar Malik, Dr. Captain Omar Hayat Bajwa, Dr. Sheikh Amir Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Chaudhry, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, Dr. Fawad Hussain, Professor Dr. Khalid Rehan, Professor Dr. Saifullah Goraya, Professor Dr. Ahmad Nawaz Bhatti and other members of PMA attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Labourer dies, another hurt as wall caved in7 minutes ago
-
CM Baqar decides to recruit ‘Sub-Registrars’ through SPSC7 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 1760kg substandard ghee7 minutes ago
-
Punjab minister advocates technology to revolutionise health sector7 minutes ago
-
Three-day Future Fest continues in Lahore7 minutes ago
-
Citizens appeal for relief in gas prices27 minutes ago
-
Display of weapons, aerial firing banned in Tank37 minutes ago
-
PML N to emerge as leading political party in elections: Basit Sultan Bukhari37 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for elections reviewed47 minutes ago
-
Dera Police seize NCP car worth Rs 5m47 minutes ago
-
ACs directed to ensure village cleanliness47 minutes ago
-
WASA brings 9000 illegal connections into billing net47 minutes ago