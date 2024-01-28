(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A condolence meeting of the Pakistan Medical Association Sargodha was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich.

The meeting expressed grief over the death of urologist Dr. Safdar Mahmood's son and Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha MS Dr. Mushtaq Bashir Aatif's mother-in-law.

Dua was also offered for rest to the departed souls and patience to the bereaved families.

Dr. Abid Khan, Dr. Tahir Munir Chaudhry, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Cheema, Dr. Nazar Malik, Dr. Captain Omar Hayat Bajwa, Dr. Sheikh Amir Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Chaudhry, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, Dr. Fawad Hussain, Professor Dr. Khalid Rehan, Professor Dr. Saifullah Goraya, Professor Dr. Ahmad Nawaz Bhatti and other members of PMA attended the meeting.