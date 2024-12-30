(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A condolence meeting of the Pakistan Medical Association Sargodha was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich on Monday.

The meeting expressed grief over the death of senior medical officer, Municipal General Hospital, Satellite Town, Dr Abdul Nasir.

Dua was offered for peace to the departed souls and patience to the bereaved family.

Dr. Abid Khan, Dr. Tahir Munir Chaudhry, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Cheema, Dr. Nazar Malik, Dr. Captain Omar Hayat Bajwa, Dr. Sheikh Amir, Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Chaudhry, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, Dr. Fawad Hussain, Professor Dr. Khalid Rehan, Professor Dr. Saifullah Goraya, Professor Dr. Ahmad Nawaz Bhatti and other members of PMA attended the meeting.