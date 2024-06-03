Open Menu

Condolence Meeting For Mother, Father Of Journalists Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held

Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Musa Gondal presided over a condolence meeting Monday in his office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Musa Gondal presided over a condolence meeting Monday in his office.

Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorahu, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Information Officer Ijaz Ali Tonio and other staff of the office participated in the meeting.

It condoled the sad dismise of the mother of senior journalist Fayaz Chand and father of senior journalist Abdul Khaliq Malik of Nawabshah Press Club. The meeting offered Fateha and prayed for the departed souls.

