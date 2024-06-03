Condolence Meeting For Mother, Father Of Journalists Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Musa Gondal presided over a condolence meeting Monday in his office
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Musa Gondal presided over a condolence meeting Monday in his office.
Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorahu, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Information Officer Ijaz Ali Tonio and other staff of the office participated in the meeting.
It condoled the sad dismise of the mother of senior journalist Fayaz Chand and father of senior journalist Abdul Khaliq Malik of Nawabshah Press Club. The meeting offered Fateha and prayed for the departed souls.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddle ..
PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society
DC Vehari visits land record center in Burewala
Decarbonization of industrial sector imperative to drive growth amid CBAM regime ..
Publicizing sensitive documents like ciphers in public and acquitting the culpri ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against South Africa
T20I World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa to face each other
Bandit gang busted in Morgah operation
Gatland names uncapped Hathaway in Wales training squad
Shehryar, Shafi inaugurate up-gradation, construction of girls’ school
ANF seizes over 150 kg drugs in nine operations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers5 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD5 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society5 minutes ago
-
DC Vehari visits land record center in Burewala5 minutes ago
-
Decarbonization of industrial sector imperative to drive growth amid CBAM regime: Experts13 minutes ago
-
Publicizing sensitive documents like ciphers in public and acquitting the culprits who played with n ..28 minutes ago
-
Bandit gang busted in Morgah operation2 hours ago
-
Shehryar, Shafi inaugurate up-gradation, construction of girls’ school2 hours ago
-
ANF seizes over 150 kg drugs in nine operations2 hours ago
-
Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove condemns attack on polio team in Chaman2 hours ago
-
Police arrest suspect in brother's killing2 hours ago
-
Balochistan Govt's spokesman condemns attack on polio team in Chaman2 hours ago