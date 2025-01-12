Condolence meeting held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A condolence meeting of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) was held under the chairmanship of central president PFUJ (workers) Dr. Saadia Kamal on Sunday.

The meeting expressed grief over the death of mother of senior journalist of Associated Press of Pakistan Athar Nadeem.

Dua was offered for peace of the departed souls and patience for the bereaved family during this difficult time.

The entire PFUJ (Workers) and YUJ leadership assured their unwavering support for the grieving family.

General Secretary Shahid Ali, Senior Vice President Nasir Sheikh, Vice President Tausif Ahmed, Treasurer Abdul Razzaq Chishti, and other office-bearers attended the meeting.