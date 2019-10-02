Condolence Meeting Held At DDI Shaheed Benazirabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:07 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):The Divisional Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad Wednesday held a condolence meeting chaired by Director Information Shafique Hussain Memon.
The meeting condoled the sad demise of Nisar Ahmed Narai brother-in-law of senior journalist Munir Ahmed Narai.
The meeting prayed that Allah Almighty bestow the highest place in the heaven and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss.