Condolence meeting held at DDI Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The ww Wednesday held a condolence meeting chaired by Director Information Shafique Hussain Memon.

The meeting condoled the sad demise of Nisar Ahmed Narai brother-in-law of senior journalist Munir Ahmed Narai.

The meeting prayed that Allah Almighty bestow the highest place in the heaven and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss.