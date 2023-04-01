UrduPoint.com

Condolence Meeting Held At Information Office Larkana

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Condolence meeting held at Information Office Larkana

A condolence meeting was held here on Saturday at the Directorate of Information Larkana division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :A condolence meeting was held here on Saturday at the Directorate of Information Larkana division.

The meeting was attended among others by Director Information Larkana Darshan Lal, Information Officers and the staff members of the Directorate of Information Larkana.

The meeting expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Mother of Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwer Ali Leghari.

The meeting prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

