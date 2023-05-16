UrduPoint.com

Condolence Meeting Held At Information Office

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Condolence meeting held at Information Office

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :A condolence meeting was held here on Tuesday at Directorate of Information Larkana division.

The meeting was attended among others by the Director Information Larkana, Information Officers and the staff members of the Directorate of Information Larkana.

The meeting expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Provincial Secretary Works & Services and former Sindh Secretary Information Imran Atta Soomro.

The meeting prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

