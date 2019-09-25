Condolence meeting held at information office Nawabshah

A condolence meeting was held here on Wednesday at Divisional Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad to mourn the death of father of Deputy Director Information Karachi Fida Hussain Baladi and wife of senior journalist Nawabshah Fida Hussain Chandio.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A condolence meeting was held here on Wednesday at Divisional Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad to mourn the death of father of Deputy Director Information Karachi Fida Hussain Baladi and wife of senior journalist Nawabshah Fida Hussain Chandio.

The meeting was chaired by Director Information Shafique Hussain Memon.

The meeting offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in an eternal peace and to give courage to bereaved families to bear this loss.

Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and office staff attended the condolence meeting.