UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Condolence Meeting Held At Information Office Nawabshah

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:01 PM

Condolence meeting held at information office Nawabshah

A condolence meeting was held here on Wednesday at Divisional Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad to mourn the death of father of Deputy Director Information Karachi Fida Hussain Baladi and wife of senior journalist Nawabshah Fida Hussain Chandio.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A condolence meeting was held here on Wednesday at Divisional Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad to mourn the death of father of Deputy Director Information Karachi Fida Hussain Baladi and wife of senior journalist Nawabshah Fida Hussain Chandio.

The meeting was chaired by Director Information Shafique Hussain Memon.

The meeting offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in an eternal peace and to give courage to bereaved families to bear this loss.

Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and office staff attended the condolence meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Martyrs Shaheed Wife Nawabshah

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh explores cultural cooperation with ..

3 minutes ago

Art competition held at Greater Iqbal Park

2 minutes ago

Norwegian Police Say Located All Crewmen From Russ ..

2 minutes ago

Spain to Respect Maduro Victory If Elected Fairly, ..

2 minutes ago

CCI body's meeting on net hydel profit on Sep 26: ..

2 minutes ago

Dengue action plan chalked out for merged district ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.