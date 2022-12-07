Condolence meeting held at MoIB to offer Fateha for soul of senior parliamentarian Begum Najma Hameed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A condolence meeting was held on Wednesday in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to offer Fateha for the soul of Senior Parliamentarian Begum Najma Hameed, the maternal aunt of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Additional Secretary I&B Sohail Ali Khan, Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan Akhtar Munir, Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Saleem Baig, Director General Information Service academy Mubasher Tauqeer, Press Registrar Tariq Khan, Director General Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan, Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan and other senior officers of the Ministry participated in the condolence meeting.

The meeting prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.