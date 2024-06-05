Condolence meeting held at UoS:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A condolence meeting was held at the University of Sargodha under the auspices of the Public Relations and Publications Office.

According to a press release issued by UoS on Wednesday,during the meeting, heartfelt condolences were expressed on the demise of in-charge of Public Relations and Publications Department Muhammad Usman's cousin.

Special prayers were offered for the departed soul, and it was stated that may Allah elevate her ranks and grant her a place in Jannah.

The grieving family was also encouraged to remain patient during this difficult time.

Public Relations Officer Faisal Javaid,Assistant Public Relations Officer Rizwan Ahmed, Junior Clerk Mobeen Ali,Photographer Hafiz Tayyab-ur-Rehman,cameraman Zahid Babar and Naib Qasid Kashif Ali.