Condolence Meeting Held For Senior Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:01 PM

The Deputy Director Information Naushahro Feroze, Muhammad Moosa Gondal held a condolence reference meeting to condole over the sad demise of senior journalist Aziz Memon

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Deputy Director Information Naushahro Feroze, Muhammad Moosa Gondal held a condolence reference meeting to condole over the sad demise of senior journalist Aziz Memon.

According to handout issued by the district information office here on Monday, the meeting presided by Deputy Director Information Muhammad Moosa Gondal was attended by all office staff.

The meeting expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Muhammad Moosa said that the Aziz Memon was a professional journalist and his unmatchable services would be remembered for long time.

