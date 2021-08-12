A condolence meeting of Information Department Tharparkar held under chairmanship of Deputy Director Information Tharparkar Ghulam Raza Khoso in his office to mourn the death of the mother of Information Officer Badin Sarfaraz Samon

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A condolence meeting of Information Department Tharparkar held under chairmanship of Deputy Director Information Tharparkar Ghulam Raza Khoso in his office to mourn the death of the mother of Information Officer Badin Sarfaraz Samon.

Meeting expressed profound grief over the demise of the deceased and prayed the Allah Almighty to forgive her mother and grant her a place in janat-ul-Firdaus and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.