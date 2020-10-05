UrduPoint.com
Condolence Meeting Held On Demise Of Mother-in-law Of DDI

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:08 PM

Condolence meeting held on demise of mother-in-law of DDI

A condolence meeting was held to condole the demise of the mother-in-law of Deputy Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Ghulam Abbas Goraho

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A condolence meeting was held to condole the demise of the mother-in-law of Deputy Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Ghulam Abbas Goraho.

Divisional Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Shafique Hussain chaired the meeting.

Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Assistant Muhammad Suleman Jamali, Assistant Qazi Abdul Waheed Keerio, Stenographer Aijaz Ali Tuonio, photographer Afaque Ahmed Shaikh and others attended the meeting and prayed for the departed soul.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss.

