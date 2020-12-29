UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Condolence Meeting Held To Mourn Death Of Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Condolence meeting held to mourn death of journalist

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Division Shafique Hussain Memon chaired a condolence meeting attended by Deputy Director Information Ghulam Hussain Gorahu, Information officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and office staff.

The meeting condoled the sad demise of journalist Kamran Azizullah Abro and prayed for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family members.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Family Sad

Recent Stories

TBHF, NAMA partner on project to support economic ..

6 minutes ago

GMB, SDAA sign MoU to adopt document management sy ..

51 minutes ago

PITB to launch E-library app for Online Reading of ..

1 hour ago

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama “M ..

2 hours ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

2 hours ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.