Condolence meeting held to mourn death of journalist

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Division Shafique Hussain Memon chaired a condolence meeting attended by Deputy Director Information Ghulam Hussain Gorahu, Information officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and office staff.

The meeting condoled the sad demise of journalist Kamran Azizullah Abro and prayed for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family members.