Condolence Meeting Held To Mourn Death Of Journalist's Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:32 PM

Condolence meeting held to mourn death of journalist's Brother

The Deputy Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso chaired a condolence meeting on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso chaired a condolence meeting on Tuesday.

According to a hand out meeting condoled the sad demise of the younger Brother of senior journalist J.R Junejo and prayed for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family members.

