Condolence Meeting Held To Mourn Death Of Journalist's Brother
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso chaired a condolence meeting on Tuesday.
According to a hand out meeting condoled the sad demise of the younger Brother of senior journalist J.R Junejo and prayed for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family members.