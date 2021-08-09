UrduPoint.com

Condolence Meeting Held To Mourn Death Of Journalist

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A condolence meeting was held at Divisional Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad on Monday.

Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho chaired the meeting attended by officials and staff of the Information department. The meeting expressed its sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist Anwar Ali Abbasi.

Meeting offered fateha and prayed for the departed soul.

