Condolence meeting held to mourn death of Mukhtiarkar Aijaz Ahmed Chandio

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A condolence meeting was held in the Deputy Commissioner's office wherein Fatiha and Quran's recitation was offered for the departed soul of Mukhtiarkar Aijaz Ahmed Chandio.

Aijaz Ahmed was shot dead in the Mangho Pir area of Karachi.

The meeting was attended by DC Shehryar Gul Memon, Additional DC SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar,Information Officer AIjaz Ali Teevino, Ashraf Arain Sultani, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo, AC Sakrand Nazeer Ahmed Abro, AC Qazi Ahmed HafizZeeshan Ahmed and officials and staff of other government departments.