Condolence meeting held to pay tribute to I.A Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A condolence meeting held here on Thursday at Hyderabad Press club to pay tribute Human Rights activist, journalist and central leader of HRCP Ibn Abdul Rehman popularly known as I.A Rehman with a pledge to accomplish his mission

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :A condolence meeting held here on Thursday at Hyderabad Press club to pay tribute Human Rights activist, journalist and central leader of HRCP Ibn Abdul Rehman popularly known as I.A Rehman with a pledge to accomplish his mission.

Addressing the gathering jointly organised by Hyderabad Union of journalists and HRCP Hyderabad,Co-Chairman HRCP and aide of I.A Rehman Asad Iqbal butt said that I.A Rehman started his career with journalism. He said that journalists and lawyers had also played a vital role in structuring HRCP.

Noted journalist G N Mughal said that I.A Rehman was among democracy and people friendly journalists of Pakistan.

He said that I.A Rehman rendered immense contribution in the field of journalism which strengthened journalism in the country.

President HRCP Sindh Chapter Qazi Khizer eulogizing services of I.A Rehman said that he was a role model for all of us and torch bearer for the oppressed class who struggled for their rights.

The President Awami workers Party Comrade Bakhshal Thalho said that some social welfare organizations including HRCP had played the role of political organizations. Noted writer Taj joyo said that I.A Rehman was among those people who had rendered price less services and leaving no substitute. National Party Sindh leader Comrade Taj Mari said that I.A Rehman always stood with farmers for their struggle. He said that I.A Rehman also played a prominent role against forced labour in Pakistan. Writer Punhal Saaryo said that I.A Rehman was very strict in his principles and dedicated a big part of his life to journalism and human rights.