Condolence meeting in memory of Abid Naveed held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence meeting in memory of senior theater, film, and tv actor Abid Naveed in the Arts Council Lobby Area here on Wednesday.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Iqbal Latif, Dr.

Ayub Sheikh Comedians Ali Hassan and others spoke on the occasion, said a statement.

The condolence meeting was attended by a large number of artists including Joint Secretary Asjad Bukhari, Rizwan Mirza, Manzoor Lalrak, Masood Rana, Sajid AliSajid, and Jamil Rahi.