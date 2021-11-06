UrduPoint.com

Condolence Meeting In Memory Of Poets, Writers On 14th November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:33 PM

Condolence meeting in memory of poets, writers on 14th November

A condolence meeting will be organized by Sindhi Adabi Sangat (SAS) to mourn the demise of its enlightened, secular, progressive, writers Rasool Bux Dars,Paras Hameed, Muhammad Amin Magsi,Sooaj Sujawali and Gul Moro on 14th November at Sindhi Language Authority's Dr. Nabi Bux Baloch Hall

Central Secretary General SAS Ahmed Solangi, joint Secretary Syed Ejaz Shah, Dr. Rukhsana Preet, Treasurer Maaro Jamali.

Auditor Sajjad Mirani and Press Secretary Azad Anwer Kandhro in a joint statement on Saturday said that Renowned poets, intellectuals of Sindh will address the condolence meeting.

