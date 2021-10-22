Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez on Oct 24

A condolence meeting will be organized by Sindhi Adabi Sangat (SAS) to mourn the death of renowned poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez on 24th October at Khana Badosh writer's caf

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :A condolence meeting will be organized by Sindhi Adabi Sangat (SAS) to mourn the death of renowned poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez on 24th October at Khana Badosh writer's caf.

The Central Secretary General SAS Ahmed Solangi, joint Secretary Syed Ejaz Shah, Dr.

Rukhsana Preet, Treasurer Maaro Jamali, Press Secretary Azad Anwer Kandhro in a joint statement on Friday said that Notable poets,intellectual and friends of Ghulam Hussain Rangrez will address the condolence meeting.