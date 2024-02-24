Open Menu

Condolence Meeting To Pay Tribute To Zulf Pirzado On Feb 25

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A condolence meeting to pay tribute to renowned writer and journalist. Columnist and activist progressive movement Zulf Pirzado will be held on February 25, 2024 (Sunday) at 11 a.m.

According to a press release issued here, a condolence meeting was arranged by Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in the Qasimabad business forum hall.

