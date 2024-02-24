Condolence Meeting To Pay Tribute To Zulf Pirzado On Feb 25
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A condolence meeting to pay tribute to renowned writer and journalist. Columnist and activist progressive movement Zulf Pirzado will be held on February 25, 2024 (Sunday) at 11 a.m.
According to a press release issued here, a condolence meeting was arranged by Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in the Qasimabad business forum hall.
Recent Stories
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Sindh election to be held on Monday10 minutes ago
-
Training workshop held at Bahawalpur Police Lines10 minutes ago
-
Women, minority seats to remain vacant in first session of newly elected assembly10 minutes ago
-
13 suspects arrested, arms recovered10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday14 minutes ago
-
Experts at RMI's annual cardiology conference for innovation in cardiovascular disease management20 minutes ago
-
Alert Issued ahead of rain and snowfall20 minutes ago
-
Car rider shot dead, motorcyclist injured30 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Faisalabad30 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh wants to invest heavily in Pakistan: Mehboob Alam30 minutes ago
-
Exercising twice a week equivalent to daily activity40 minutes ago
-
Efficient hospital management stressed40 minutes ago