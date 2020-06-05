Condolence on death of Professor Shaukat Mughal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters Dr Muhammad Yusuf Khatak, Station Director Radio Pakistan Kausar Samreen, columinist Azhar Saleem Majoka among large number of writers and columnists offered condolence on demise of eminent linguistic and educationist Professor Shaukat Mughal here.

Referring condolence message, they said that services of the late researcher would be remembered forever on this soil. They termed him as proud of the country, let along this region. They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the grieved family.

Shaukat Mughal, 70, had authored 60 books among 50 contributed on promotion of Seraiki language and research. Of late, the late professor was working on arranging Seraiki dictionary consisting of seven volumes.

He was honored for launching Seraiki movement to promote its culture and civilization. Shaukat Mughal also remained attached with many newspapers and magazines – both of national and regional repute as a columnist and feature writer. He had contributed a lot for radio and television programs as guest speaker and script writer.