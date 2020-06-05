UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Condolence On Death Of Professor Shaukat Mughal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Condolence on death of Professor Shaukat Mughal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters Dr Muhammad Yusuf Khatak, Station Director Radio Pakistan Kausar Samreen, columinist Azhar Saleem Majoka among large number of writers and columnists offered condolence on demise of eminent linguistic and educationist Professor Shaukat Mughal here.

Referring condolence message, they said that services of the late researcher would be remembered forever on this soil. They termed him as proud of the country, let along this region. They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the grieved family.

Shaukat Mughal, 70, had authored 60 books among 50 contributed on promotion of Seraiki language and research. Of late, the late professor was working on arranging Seraiki dictionary consisting of seven volumes.

He was honored for launching Seraiki movement to promote its culture and civilization. Shaukat Mughal also remained attached with many newspapers and magazines – both of national and regional repute as a columnist and feature writer. He had contributed a lot for radio and television programs as guest speaker and script writer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Family TV

Recent Stories

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management ..

8 hours ago

Imports of Abu Dhabi down 24.7 pct in Q1-2020

8 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 54,000 additiona ..

8 hours ago

BREAKING: UAE contributes 500,000 COVID-19 testing ..

8 hours ago

UAE re-affirms importance of continuing internatio ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.