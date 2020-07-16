Condolence pouring in over demise of NMU VC Dr Pasha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Condolences continued pouring in over demise of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal who lost battle of life owing to COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.

DG Health Punjab, Dr Haroon Jahangir and Women University VC, Dr Uzma Quraishi expressed heart felt condolence over death of Dr Pasha in separate messages.

Dr Haroon said that he Director General and all directors, chief executive officers of DHAs and programme directors / managers of the Directorate General Health Services Punjab express their sorrow & grief on the sad demise of Prof Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Vice Chancellor, Nishtar Medical University, Multan, a frontline soldier leading from the front in the war against Covid-19.

It is indeed an irreplaceable loss as we are deprived of a great teacher, exceptional surgeon and most loveable person, he stated.

"We express our sincerest sympathies to his family. A good soul has passed on leaving behind examples of services to the humanity and legacies of professional dedication." Women University VC, Dr Uzma in her condolence message said that community had lost a dedicated doctor. She paid rich tribute to Dr. Pasha for his unmatched services for the society. She said that people would remember him always as a kind trainer, a great teacher, a doctor and a thorough patriot.