Condolence reference at CPO Lahore for deceased cops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A condolence reference was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Wednesday in the memory of those police officers who died during the last two years.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said that police officers were like a family and their grief and happiness were equally shared by all.

Families of the deceased officers, except for the retired police officers, also attended the reference. Collectively nine police officers namely Mian Abdul Qayyum, Javed Qayyum Khan, Nasrullah Khan, Mirza Muhammad Yaseen, Chaudhry Qamar-uz-Zaman, Lonsdale Nibllet, Major (retd) Mubashir-Ullah, Kamran Yusuf and Farkhanda Iqbal were paid homage.

Vice President of former IGs organisation, Khawaja Khalid Farooq, said that the initiative by the IGP Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan to mark the condolence reference in the memory of deceased police officers was a plausible step.

All Additional IGs, DIGs and other many officers were present during the reference. Fateh Khawani was held for higher ranks of the deceased policemen.