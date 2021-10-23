Condolence Reference for Dr. AQ. Khan held at Pakistan Academy of Sciences

(@FahadShabbir)

Prof. Dr. Tasawar Hayat (H.I., S.I., T.I), Secretary General, Pakistan Academy of Sciences said that, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan made all possible efforts for the upgradation and sustainability of scientific and academic activities of Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2021) Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) held condolence reference for Late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan (N.I. & Bar, H.I.), Founding Chairman Dr. AQ. Khan Research Laboratories, Kahuta & Fellow Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

The condolence reference was attended by the fellows and members of Pakistan Academy of Science in Islamabad to pay homage and tribute to great nuclear scientist and metallurgist of Pakistan who made valuable scientific contribution and achievements in making Pakistan an Atomic Power, 7th in the entire world and the 1st among muslim nations.

Prof. Dr. Tasawar Hayat (H.I., S.I., T.I), Secretary General, Pakistan Academy of Sciences said that, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan made all possible efforts for the upgradation and sustainability of scientific and academic activities of Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

Dr. AQ. Khan remained a strong source of encouragement and support for his fellow colleagues, associated scientific community including scientists, engineers and researchers at the academy and within the strategic scientific institutions, as well as students in universities, colleges, schools and the common masses.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Khalid Mahmood Khan (S.I.), President Pakistan Academy of Sciences lauded Dr. AQ. Khan for his high grade technical and management skills that enabled Pakistan to achieve wonders in the field of defense and cutting-end technology.

His intellectual contributions to Pakistan were enumerable and his determination remained unmatched throughout his scientific & professional career. He praised Dr. Khan for his significant contributions for the uplift of the Academy and recommended that the Academy may initiate yearly Award of A.Q. Khan Gold Medal to an acclaimed researcher in the field of science & technology in Pakistan.