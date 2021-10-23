UrduPoint.com

Condolence Reference For Dr. AQ. Khan Held At Pakistan Academy Of Sciences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 03:13 PM

Condolence Reference for Dr. AQ. Khan held at Pakistan Academy of Sciences

Prof. Dr. Tasawar Hayat (H.I., S.I., T.I), Secretary General, Pakistan Academy of Sciences said that, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan made all possible efforts for the upgradation and sustainability of scientific and academic activities of Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2021) Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) held condolence reference for Late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan (N.I. & Bar, H.I.), Founding Chairman Dr. AQ. Khan Research Laboratories, Kahuta & Fellow Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

The condolence reference was attended by the fellows and members of Pakistan Academy of Science in Islamabad to pay homage and tribute to great nuclear scientist and metallurgist of Pakistan who made valuable scientific contribution and achievements in making Pakistan an Atomic Power, 7th in the entire world and the 1st among muslim nations.

Prof. Dr. Tasawar Hayat (H.I., S.I., T.I), Secretary General, Pakistan Academy of Sciences said that, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan made all possible efforts for the upgradation and sustainability of scientific and academic activities of Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

Dr. AQ. Khan remained a strong source of encouragement and support for his fellow colleagues, associated scientific community including scientists, engineers and researchers at the academy and within the strategic scientific institutions, as well as students in universities, colleges, schools and the common masses.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Khalid Mahmood Khan (S.I.), President Pakistan Academy of Sciences lauded Dr. AQ. Khan for his high grade technical and management skills that enabled Pakistan to achieve wonders in the field of defense and cutting-end technology.

His intellectual contributions to Pakistan were enumerable and his determination remained unmatched throughout his scientific & professional career. He praised Dr. Khan for his significant contributions for the uplift of the Academy and recommended that the Academy may initiate yearly Award of A.Q. Khan Gold Medal to an acclaimed researcher in the field of science & technology in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Nuclear Kahuta May Gold Muslim All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt t ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt t field first against South Afri ..

9 minutes ago
 Two brothers killed in road accident

Two brothers killed in road accident

23 minutes ago
 Jirga hold meeting to resolve land dispute

Jirga hold meeting to resolve land dispute

23 minutes ago
 Germany's Covid rate hits highest level since May

Germany's Covid rate hits highest level since May

25 minutes ago
 Rennie takes positives as Wallabies edge Japan

Rennie takes positives as Wallabies edge Japan

26 minutes ago
 South Korean golfer Lim takes lead in BMW Ladies C ..

South Korean golfer Lim takes lead in BMW Ladies Championship

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.