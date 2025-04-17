Open Menu

Condolence Reference For Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho Held

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 11:38 PM

A condolence reference in memory of renowned historian and former Professor at the Department of History, University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho was held on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A condolence reference in memory of renowned historian and former Professor at the Department of History, University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho was held on Thursday.

According to a statement, the event organized by the Department of History paid rich tributes to the late scholar for his immense contributions to historical research and education, especially in the context of Sindh’s heritage and civilization.

The ceremony was presided over by the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto. Distinguished scholars, colleagues and former students of Dr.

Lakho gathered to recall his academic excellence, research contributions and humble personality.

Dean Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto in his key address stated that Dr. Lakho was not just a historian but a mentor, guide and a symbol of intellectual integrity. “His writings, particularly on the socio-political evolution of Sindh, have deeply influenced generations of historians and students,” he remarked.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the departed soul and a collective resolve to continue Dr. Lakho’s mission of promoting historical knowledge.

