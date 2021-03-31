UrduPoint.com
Condolence Reference For Former IGP Punjab Abbas Khan Held

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A condolence reference for former IG Police Punjab Muhammad Abbas Khan was held a Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Punjab Inam Ghani paid tributes to Abbas Khan over his services for the Punjab Police. He said that Abbas Khan was a very capable, dutiful and honest officer of the Pakistan Police Service, who not only guided the junior officers but also took all possible steps to enhance the efficiency of the police force.

He said that Muhammad Abbas Khan was a role model for all officers of Pakistan Police as he enhanced the prestige of the post of IG Punjab with his vision and policy.

He said that the office of IG Punjab would be proud that an officer like Muhammad Abbas had rendered services here.

At the reference, Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shah Rukh, Additional IG Farooq and other officers recalled memories of the deceased and also paid homage to him.

Fateha was also offered for Abbas Khan and other deceased police officers and officials.

