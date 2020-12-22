Condolence reference for Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam held at Lahore Arts Council

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) and Calligraphers Association of Pakistan organized a condolence reference for renowned calligrapher, writer, researcher, teacher, poet, scholar Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam at Alhamra here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) and Calligraphers Association of Pakistan organized a condolence reference for renowned calligrapher, writer, researcher, teacher, poet, scholar Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam at Alhamra here on Tuesday.

According to LAC spokesperson, Prof Dr Moin Nizami presided over the reference and said that Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam was a very simple and pure man, he was at the highest level of his art in terms of spirituality, knowledge and art.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said the services of Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam in the promotion and revival of calligraphy would be remembered forever.

She said that Gohar Qalam was one of the Calligraphers whose work would be used by people of all ages. "Alhamra salutes him for his services, this platform will continue to nurture his art", she added.

She said that thousands of people had learned the art of calligraphy from Ustad Gohar Qalam.

Former Director and Historian and Researcher of Lahore Museum Dr Anjum Romani, Leading SpiritualPersonality Syed Owais Ali Suhrawardy, Former Director and Producer of Pakistan Television SajjadAhmed also spoke on the occasion.