Condolence reference for Senator Taj Haider to be held on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, in collaboration with the Pakistan People's Party, will organize a condolence reference in memory of the renowned political leader Senator Taj Haider. The event will be held on Monday at 3:00 PM at Auditorium One of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

According to the press release issued here Sunday, Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, President Arts Council, Mohammad Ahmed Shah, provincial ministers, prominent political and social personalities are expected to attend the ceremony.