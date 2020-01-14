UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Condolence Reference For Syed Shams Rizvi Arranged At Punjab Council Of The Arts, Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:10 PM

Condolence reference for Syed Shams Rizvi arranged at Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi

Literary organization "Daira" in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) arranged a condolence and literary reference for senior journalist late Syed Shams Rizvi here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Literary organization "Daira" in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) arranged a condolence and literary reference for senior journalist late Syed Shams Rizvi here on Tuesday.

The conference was presided over by Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi and addressed by Shamim Haider Syed, Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed, Allama, Qamar Haider, Dr Riaz Ahmed, Dr Asif Ali, Naeem Akaram Qureshi, Najaf Zaidi, Syed Hassan Rizvi, Zahid Syed, Aslam Sahar, Asia Ch and Tanvir Fatima.

The speakers paid tributes to the 58 year services of Syed Shams Rizvi in the field of journalism and literature and said he fought with his pen for raising the voice for oppressed segments of society and it kept him still alive in the hearts of people.

Son of Shams Rizvi Syed Hassan Rizvi and daughter Tanvir Fatima also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi Peruvian Nuevo Sol Asia

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

28 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

34 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

47 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

52 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

55 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.