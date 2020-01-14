Condolence reference for Syed Shams Rizvi arranged at Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi

Literary organization "Daira" in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) arranged a condolence and literary reference for senior journalist late Syed Shams Rizvi here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Literary organization "Daira" in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) arranged a condolence and literary reference for senior journalist late Syed Shams Rizvi here on Tuesday.

The conference was presided over by Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi and addressed by Shamim Haider Syed, Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed, Allama, Qamar Haider, Dr Riaz Ahmed, Dr Asif Ali, Naeem Akaram Qureshi, Najaf Zaidi, Syed Hassan Rizvi, Zahid Syed, Aslam Sahar, Asia Ch and Tanvir Fatima.

The speakers paid tributes to the 58 year services of Syed Shams Rizvi in the field of journalism and literature and said he fought with his pen for raising the voice for oppressed segments of society and it kept him still alive in the hearts of people.

Son of Shams Rizvi Syed Hassan Rizvi and daughter Tanvir Fatima also spoke on the occasion.