UrduPoint.com

Condolence Reference For The Late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Condolence reference for the late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A condolence reference was organised by the Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum (PJIF) in the memory of the slain former prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, at a local hotel here.

A spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that a good number of people from various walks of life attended the reference and paid homage to the deceased statesman over his services for his country as well as the world at large.

Shinzo Abe was the longest serving prime minister of Japan, holding the office from 2006 to 2007, and then from 2012 to 2020. His political ideology was based on conservatism and nationalism, which earned him both friends and foes. He was assassinated with a homemade firearm while addressing a political rally on July 8. The shocking incident was the first of its kind in Japan since the end of World War-I (WWI).

The reference was hosted by Nadeem Alam (Honorary Consul General of Japan in Balochistan), Iqbal Burma (President PJIF), Ms Sitara (Vice President PJIF), Chaudhry Homayoun Akhtar Chattha (Director PJIF) and Dr Talha (Executive Member of PJIF). The attendees included people from business, education and various other sectors working with Japan.

In his inaugural address, Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS) President Nabeel Alam said that Shinzo Abe was a statesman who led his country during hard times.

Polymath arch-researcher Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi, chief research methodologist at Asia-Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia (AOPDA), said that on such occasions of sadness, we must not restrict ourselves to only expressing grief, but learn lessons from such incidents. He also announced that the SAARC chapter of UN-KAKHTAH DRR Repository would be named after the late prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Other speakers included Ms Sitara, Amir Sheikh, Shahid Malik. Those attending the reference were: members of Pak-Japan Business Forum (PJBF), AOTS, Umair, president Bonsai Society, and media persons.

Nadeem Alam offered a note of thanks to all attendees. Iqbal Burma, founder and president of PJIF, read out a message of condolence on behalf of the Forum at the end of the meeting, wishing that peace and harmony may prevail in the world despite such disturbing incidents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister World Business Education Burma Hotel Japan Nabeel May July 2020 Media All From Sad

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & C ..

Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & Customs delegation at Port of J ..

55 minutes ago
 OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

58 minutes ago
 Chairman PTA Speaks at APT Policy & Regulatory For ..

Chairman PTA Speaks at APT Policy & Regulatory Forum 2022

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss regio ..

Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss regional security

1 hour ago
 Ahsan underlines need for further strengthening Pa ..

Ahsan underlines need for further strengthening Pak-US ties

1 hour ago
 Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.