KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A condolence reference will be held in the memory of well-known artistes of Pakistani drama industry Durdana Butt and Naila Jafferi at Jaun Elia Lawn, Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi on Tuesday.

The Reference will pay homage to the late artistes and shed light on their lives.