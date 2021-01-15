UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Condolence Reference Held At Arts Council

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Condolence reference held at Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with National Highway Authority (NHA) Officers' Association jointly organized a condolence reference in the memory of Major General (R) Hidayat Ullah Khan Niazi, the hero of the 1965 war.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Ghazenfer Mehdi said that Hidayat Ullah Niazi Malik was a fearless soldier of Pakistan who dusted India on every front in the 1965 war.

The Government of Pakistan awarded him the Medal of Courage and Star of Distinction for his bravery he added.

Naheed Manzoor said that due to brave grandsons like Major General (R) Hidayat Ullah Khan Niazi, we are breathing in the open air today.

The soldiers crushed India's nefarious intentions in the 1965 war and proved that Pakistan would not spare even the greatest sacrifice for its own survival.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the condolence reference.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Punjab NHA From Government

Recent Stories

Govt increases POL prices again

28 minutes ago

CCPO reviews security arrangements for ongoing pol ..

1 minute ago

Training session regarding Typhoid Conjugate vacci ..

1 minute ago

Trump Orders Advisers Not to Mention Nixon Compari ..

1 minute ago

Twelve Security Officers, 1 Civilian Killed in Tal ..

1 minute ago

Nigeria to receive 10 million vaccine doses in Mar ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.