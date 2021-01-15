Condolence reference held at Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with National Highway Authority (NHA) Officers' Association jointly organized a condolence reference in the memory of Major General (R) Hidayat Ullah Khan Niazi, the hero of the 1965 war.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Ghazenfer Mehdi said that Hidayat Ullah Niazi Malik was a fearless soldier of Pakistan who dusted India on every front in the 1965 war.

The Government of Pakistan awarded him the Medal of Courage and Star of Distinction for his bravery he added.

Naheed Manzoor said that due to brave grandsons like Major General (R) Hidayat Ullah Khan Niazi, we are breathing in the open air today.

The soldiers crushed India's nefarious intentions in the 1965 war and proved that Pakistan would not spare even the greatest sacrifice for its own survival.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the condolence reference.