Condolence Reference Held At Bahawalpur Bar
Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 12:58 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A condolence reference was held on Thursday at bar room of Bahawalpur High Court Bar Association to pay rich tributes to late judge of Lahore High Court, Mr. Justice, Shakeel-Ur-Rahman Khan.
Honorable judges including Senior Judge Mr. Justice, Anwar-Ul-Haque, Mr. Justice, Sadique Mahmood Khurram, Mr.
Justice, Safdar Saleem Shahid and Mr. Justice, Abid Hussain Chathha attended the ceremony held in connection with condolence reference.
The ceremony was also attended by office-bearers of Bahawalpur High Court Bar Association and a large number of lawyers.
The honorable judges and president, Bahawalpur High Court Bar Association, Ameer Ajam Malik paid rich tributes to late judge, Mr. Justice, Shakeel-Ur-Rahman Khan.