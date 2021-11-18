Condolence Reference held at Bahawalpur Bar

A condolence reference was held on Thursday at bar room of Bahawalpur High Court Bar Association to pay rich tributes to late judge of Lahore High Court, Mr. Justice, Shakeel-Ur-Rahman Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A condolence reference was held on Thursday at bar room of Bahawalpur High Court Bar Association to pay rich tributes to late judge of Lahore High Court, Mr. Justice, Shakeel-Ur-Rahman Khan.

Honorable judges including Senior Judge Mr. Justice, Anwar-Ul-Haque, Mr. Justice, Sadique Mahmood Khurram, Mr.

Justice, Safdar Saleem Shahid and Mr. Justice, Abid Hussain Chathha attended the ceremony held in connection with condolence reference.

The ceremony was also attended by office-bearers of Bahawalpur High Court Bar Association and a large number of lawyers.

The honorable judges and president, Bahawalpur High Court Bar Association, Ameer Ajam Malik paid rich tributes to late judge, Mr. Justice, Shakeel-Ur-Rahman Khan.