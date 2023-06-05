UrduPoint.com

Condolence Reference Held At LUH For Late Prof Dr Leghari

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 11:04 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Liaquat University hospital management and the Young Doctors Association (YDA) organized a condolence reference here on Monday to pay tribute to eminent Surgeon Prof Dr Hussain Leghari.

According to press release of LUH spokesman, "Fateha Khwani" was held at hospital's Auditorium and prayed for the blessings of departed soul.

The AMS General Dr Shoukat Lakho and office bearers of YDA while paying tributes to Dr Leghari said he was an academy and late professor served ailing humanity by providing treatment to the poor patients.

Prof Muhammad Hussain Leghari also trained talented doctors by educating them, they said and added that all his students would try their best to continue his mission of serving humanity.

The participants of the condolence reference said due to passing away of Dr Leghari medical fraternity deprived of an experienced senior Surgeon.

On the occasion, they also offered fateha for the departed soul.

