Condolence Reference Held At PUCAR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:04 PM

Condolence Reference held At PUCAR

Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with Pakistan Group of Newspapers jointly held a condolence reference in the memory of Major General (retd) Hidayat Ullah Khan Niazi, the hero of the 1965 war

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with Pakistan Group of Newspapers jointly held a condolence reference in the memory of Major General (retd) Hidayat Ullah Khan Niazi, the hero of the 1965 war.

Chairman Pakistan Group of Newspapers Sardar Khan Niazi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Sardar Khan Niazi said that Hidayat Ullah Niazi was a fearless soldier of Pakistan, who dusted India on every front in the 1965 war. The Government of Pakistan awarded him the Sitare-e-Jurat and Sitare-e-Imtiaz for his bravery.

Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi said that because of brave sons like Major General (retd) Hidayatullah Khan Niazi, we are taking breath in the open air today.

The soldiers crushed India's nefarious intentions in the 1965 war and proved that Pakistan would not spare even the greatest sacrifice for its own survival, he added.

Former Director Naheed Manzoor, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and other speakers also addressed the ceremony. A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the condolence reference.

