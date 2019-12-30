Condolence reference held at PUCAR

A condolence reference in the memory of prominent poet Rashid Saqi was arranged under auspices of Bazm-e-Hamd-o-Naat in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A condolence reference in the memory of prominent poet Rashid Saqi was arranged under auspices of Bazm-e-Hamd-o-Naat in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi.

The reference was presided over by senior poet Prof Dr Ehsan while anchored by Athat Zia.

The speakers include Prof Jalil Aali, Naseem-e-Sahar, Syed Zia uddin Naeem, Syed Abrar Hussain, Arsh Hashmi, Ali Ahmed Qamar, Nusrat Yab, Kashif Irfan, Junaid Azar, Anjum Khalique, Ayesha Fatima, Iftikhar Saqi, Zulfiqar Saqi, Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed, Shama Qureshi, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Dr Aziz Ehsan, Syed Asif Akbar and Hafiz Noor Ahmed threw light on life and work of Rashid Saqi.