Condolence reference held for Bahauddin Zakariya University employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University, Academic Staff Association (ASA) and Employees Welfare Association (EWA) organized condolence reference for faculty members and staffers who passed away recently here on Wednesday.

Speakers paid homage to great services of the employees including IBF, Dr Imran Hanif, former secretary Employees Association, Sufi Niaz Lodhi, Qazi Manzoor, M. Ashraf Safi, Allah Ditta and Sajid Hussain Shah.

Dua was offered for high pedestal of deceased in Jannah.

BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi paid rich tribute to the services of the staffers and expressed condolences with the bereaved families.

He said that varsity would pay the dues of the deceased soon.

President ASA, Dr Abdul Sattar and President EWA, Malik Safdar also spoke.