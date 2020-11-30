UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Condolence Reference Held For Gilgit Baltistan Chief Justice

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Condolence reference held for Gilgit Baltistan Chief Justice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A condolence reference was held for ex-Chief Justice Jaffar Shah of Gilgit Baltistan at Punjab Council of Arts Rawalpindi (PUCAR) here on Monday.

Addressing on the occasion, Prominent intellectual Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that Justice Jaffar Shah was a true patriot and eminent jurist. He spent his entire life for the dispensation of justice.

He said that Justice Jaffar Shah started his career as a lawyer and later became the Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Prominent intellectual Shakeel Akhtar said that the services of Justice Jaffer will be remembered for ever.

Justice Jaffar Shah Condolence reference was addressed by Deputy Director Sajjad Hussain, Akbar Ali Balti and other speakers.

A resolution was passed calling on the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, that the Gilgit-Baltistan Provincial Government should name any of the main highways of Gilgit to Justice Jaffar Shah. In the end, Fateha was offered for late Justice Jaffar Shah.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Resolution Punjab Balti Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Shakeel Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

21 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

57 minutes ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

1 hour ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

1 hour ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

1 hour ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.