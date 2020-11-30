Condolence reference held for Gilgit Baltistan Chief Justice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A condolence reference was held for ex-Chief Justice Jaffar Shah of Gilgit Baltistan at Punjab Council of Arts Rawalpindi (PUCAR) here on Monday.

Addressing on the occasion, Prominent intellectual Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that Justice Jaffar Shah was a true patriot and eminent jurist. He spent his entire life for the dispensation of justice.

He said that Justice Jaffar Shah started his career as a lawyer and later became the Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Prominent intellectual Shakeel Akhtar said that the services of Justice Jaffer will be remembered for ever.

Justice Jaffar Shah Condolence reference was addressed by Deputy Director Sajjad Hussain, Akbar Ali Balti and other speakers.

A resolution was passed calling on the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, that the Gilgit-Baltistan Provincial Government should name any of the main highways of Gilgit to Justice Jaffar Shah. In the end, Fateha was offered for late Justice Jaffar Shah.