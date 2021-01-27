Condolence reference held for Journalist

Speakers at a condolence reference on Wednesday paid tribute to a seasoned journalist Adeel Sarwar for his services for journalism and the community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Speakers at a condolence reference on Wednesday paid tribute to a seasoned journalist Adeel Sarwar for his services for journalism and the community.

National Press Club Islamabad arranged the reference at Rawalpindi Press Club, which was attended by journalists, parliamentarians, religious scholars and people from other walks of life.

The speakers said though death was an absolute reality, but role of Adeel Sarwar would always be remembered, not only in the horizon of journalism and among journalists but in other walks of life too.

They maintained that Sarwar was a very dynamic, well-mannered, intelligent and empathetic person who was devoted to worldly affairs as well as to the affection of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Ahl al-Bayt (AS). He always kept an eye on local, regional and international politics and had always been found practicing his religious beliefs with devotion.

He had played a role of bridge between various sects to promote interfaith harmony, they added.

On the occasion, Ali Furqan, a Journalist and childhood friend of Sarwar, read a special essay in his memory, which shed light on the deceased early days and his professional capabilities.

Pir of Mohra Sharif, Mujtaba Farooq Gull offered the dua at the conclusion of the reference. Afterwards, prayers for forgiveness of Sarwar and his father were offered.

Sarwar was critically injured in a traffic accident on Mandra-Chakwal road while traveling to his hometown along with his family on October 17, 2020.

Due to the fatal accident, his father died on the spot while Sarwar remained on death bed for over 3 months and passed away on January 21 of the current year.

Mukhtar Organization presented a memorial shield to Sarwar's uncle.

Among others, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Secretary Nasir Zaidi, National Press Club President Shakeel Anjum and its Secretary Anwar Raza, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Sheikh Rashid Shafiq also attended the reference.