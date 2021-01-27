UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Condolence Reference Held For Journalist

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:19 PM

Condolence reference held for Journalist

Speakers at a condolence reference on Wednesday paid tribute to a seasoned journalist Adeel Sarwar for his services for journalism and the community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Speakers at a condolence reference on Wednesday paid tribute to a seasoned journalist Adeel Sarwar for his services for journalism and the community.

National Press Club Islamabad arranged the reference at Rawalpindi Press Club, which was attended by journalists, parliamentarians, religious scholars and people from other walks of life.

The speakers said though death was an absolute reality, but role of Adeel Sarwar would always be remembered, not only in the horizon of journalism and among journalists but in other walks of life too.

They maintained that Sarwar was a very dynamic, well-mannered, intelligent and empathetic person who was devoted to worldly affairs as well as to the affection of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Ahl al-Bayt (AS). He always kept an eye on local, regional and international politics and had always been found practicing his religious beliefs with devotion.

He had played a role of bridge between various sects to promote interfaith harmony, they added.

On the occasion, Ali Furqan, a Journalist and childhood friend of Sarwar, read a special essay in his memory, which shed light on the deceased early days and his professional capabilities.

Pir of Mohra Sharif, Mujtaba Farooq Gull offered the dua at the conclusion of the reference. Afterwards, prayers for forgiveness of Sarwar and his father were offered.

Sarwar was critically injured in a traffic accident on Mandra-Chakwal road while traveling to his hometown along with his family on October 17, 2020.

Due to the fatal accident, his father died on the spot while Sarwar remained on death bed for over 3 months and passed away on January 21 of the current year.

Mukhtar Organization presented a memorial shield to Sarwar's uncle.

Among others, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Secretary Nasir Zaidi, National Press Club President Shakeel Anjum and its Secretary Anwar Raza, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Sheikh Rashid Shafiq also attended the reference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Islamabad Road Died Traffic Rashid Rawalpindi Nasir Shakeel January October 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,939 new COVID-19 cases, 4,536 reco ..

6 minutes ago

UAE supports GCC’s joint efforts to prioritise e ..

20 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Khulood Al Zaabi nominated to officiate ..

20 minutes ago

Three years of achievements since the introduction ..

20 minutes ago

Cases registered against owners of 2 brick kilns

1 minute ago

DC to inaugurate free medical camp on Jan 29

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.