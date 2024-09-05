Condolence reference held for late senior Journalist Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A condolence reference was held under the auspicies of the Regional Information Office Dera Ismail Khan to pay tribute to late senior journalist and Chief Editor of daily Sada-e-Haq, Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry.

Regional Information Officer(RIO) Sanaaullah chaired the condolence meeting which began with recitation of Holy Quran and expressed grief over death of Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry.

The participants offered fateh and prayed for the departed soul’s high ranks in Jannah and for his family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

In his address, RIO Sanaaullah stated that Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry made significant contributions to the field of journalism and was considered one of the renowned journalists of Dera Ismail Khan.

He said his services in journalism would always be remembered.

APP/slm