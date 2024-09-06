Condolence reference held for late senior Journalist Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A condolence reference was held under the auspices of the Press Information Department’s (PID) Regional Office Dera Ismail Khan to pay tribute to late senior journalist and Chief Editor of Daily ‘Sada-e-Haq’ Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry.

PID Regional Office Incharge Khalid Ullah chaired the condolence meeting which began with recitation of Holy Quran and expressed grief over death of Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry.

The participants offered Fateha and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

In his address, PID Incharge Khalid Ullah acknowledged the services of Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry, saying, the deceased had made significant contributions to the field of journalism. He said his services in the field of journalism would always be remembered.

