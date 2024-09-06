Condolence Reference Held For Late Senior Journalist Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A condolence reference was held under the auspices of the Press Information Department’s (PID) Regional Office Dera Ismail Khan to pay tribute to late senior journalist and Chief Editor of Daily ‘Sada-e-Haq’ Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry.
PID Regional Office Incharge Khalid Ullah chaired the condolence meeting which began with recitation of Holy Quran and expressed grief over death of Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry.
The participants offered Fateha and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.
In his address, PID Incharge Khalid Ullah acknowledged the services of Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry, saying, the deceased had made significant contributions to the field of journalism. He said his services in the field of journalism would always be remembered.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Defence, Martyrs Day observed across country7 seconds ago
-
Shaheed constable Shahzaib's killer, Ahsan alias Deedar killed in police encounter10 seconds ago
-
Traders hail efforts of SCCI for resolving U-turn issue in Peshawar14 seconds ago
-
Man held for visa fraud19 seconds ago
-
Minister inaugurates KMU E-Examination Centre, distributes laptops22 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister8 minutes ago
-
Education Department holds event to pay tribute to martyrs10 minutes ago
-
Man injured during dacoity bid10 minutes ago
-
President for stronger Navy to protect Pakistan’s geo-economic interests10 minutes ago
-
Seven including two women injured in scuffle10 minutes ago
-
Special ceremony held at Sialkot Fort to mark Defence Day10 minutes ago
-
Four suspects arrested for blackmailing minors with obscene videos20 minutes ago