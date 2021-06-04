Condolence reference held for Prof Dr Inayatullah

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Teaching Hospital Friday arranged a condolence reference and collective prayer for ENT Professor Dr Inayatullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital Friday arranged a condolence reference and collective prayer for ENT Professor Dr Inayatullah.

Chairman board of Governors Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar, Dean Khyber Medical College Prof Dr Mahmood Aurangzeb, Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Prof Dr Rohul Muqeem, Prof Dr Zakirullah and doctors, nurses from all departments, technicians, administration and other hospital staff attended the reference and prayer.

The speakers termed the death of Dr Inayatullah Khan as a tragedy and said that Dr Inayatullah Khan was humble, professional and sincere personality.

Speakers said the sudden death of Dr Inayatullah was an irreparable loss to the medical community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chairman Board of Governors assured full support to the family of the deceased.