Condolence reference held in memory of actor Shabbir Rana

(@FahadShabbir)

A condolence reference was held in memory of actor Shabbir Rana at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :A condolence reference was held in memory of actor Shabbir Rana at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi here on Saturday.

Senior Actor Shahzad Raza said that Shabbir Rana was a figure of love, and people were impressed by his words.

He said, 'We had a 53-year-old friendship.'Actor Shahzad Malik said he worked with Shabbir. Actor Rauf Lala expressed his affection for the late actor. While terming the deceased actor Shabbir as Pakistani Dilip Kumar, Lala said he had left us.