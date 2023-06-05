UrduPoint.com

Condolence Reference Held In Memory Of Former Federal Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Condolence reference held in memory of former Federal Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam on Monday organized a condolence reference to honour the memory of the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor , a former Federal minister.

The gathering took place in the vicinity of the Khyber Lindikotal railway station.

Distinguished guests and religious scholars from various backgrounds attended the event.

Among the notable leaders present were Mufti Muhammad Ijaz Shinwari, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Abdul Rasheed, MNA Jamaluddin, Mufti Kafeel Khan, Maulana Shamsuddin, and several other scholars.

The event also also attended by students, party members, workers, and members of the public.

During the condolence reference, the leaders and workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam expressed their commitment to carry forward the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor's mission.

They lauded his invaluable contributions to the party and the people would be remembered for generations to come.

