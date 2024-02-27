Open Menu

Condolence Reference Held In Memory Of Journalist Zulif Pirzado

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado

A condolence reference was held at Karachi Press Club on Tuesday to pay homage to senior journalist and KPC member late Imam Bux alias "Zulif" Pirzado

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A condolence reference was held at Karachi Press Club on Tuesday to pay homage to senior journalist and KPC member late Imam Bux alias "Zulif" Pirzado.

Journalist Zulif Pirzado breathed his last on January 28, 2024 due to a severe heart attack.

Paying rich tribute to the late journalist, speakers said Zulif Pirzado was a professional and committed journalist who served in many Sindh Newspapers with commitment and dedication.

They said Zulif always stood by the oppressed people of the country.

In his journalistic career spanning more than three decades, Zulif had worked in several newspapers like Daily Awami Awaz, Daily Pukkar, Daily Sindh and Daily Khabroon but he remained associated with Daily Awami Awaz for almost 20 years.

The speakers said Zulif was associated with left-wing politics since his youth and he also remains imprisoned due to his political activities. He also appeared in his 9th class exam during his captivity in Karachi prison.

Those who spoke on the occasion were Virsa Pirzado, daughter of late Zulif Pirzado, Dr Jabbar Khattak l, chief editor of Daily Awami Awaz, Prof Tauseef, senior journalist Mazhar Abass, Mahesh Kumar, editor of Daily Sindh, former Advocate General Sindh Barrister Zameer Ghumro, journalist Irshad Khokhar, Dr Bux Ali, KPC president Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoib Khan, vice president Rasheed Memon, Altaf Pirzado, Bureau Chief APP Karachi Abdullah Sarohi, Inayat Lutuf Pirzado and others.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Attack January

Recent Stories

SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5

SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5

1 minute ago
 Int'l conference on environmental degradation conc ..

Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU

1 minute ago
 Senator urges all relevant institutions to take st ..

Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy ra ..

1 minute ago
 PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan

PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan

1 minute ago
 AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatm ..

AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD

6 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment

Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment

8 minutes ago
Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resusc ..

Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation

8 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protecti ..

Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workp ..

8 minutes ago
 PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur

PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur

4 minutes ago
 Arrangements discussed to deliver free ration to d ..

Arrangements discussed to deliver free ration to deserving families under Ramaza ..

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspected robber in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter

4 minutes ago
 IHC withdraws show-cause notice to DC Islamabad

IHC withdraws show-cause notice to DC Islamabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan