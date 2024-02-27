Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado

A condolence reference was held at Karachi Press Club on Tuesday to pay homage to senior journalist and KPC member late Imam Bux alias "Zulif" Pirzado

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A condolence reference was held at Karachi Press Club on Tuesday to pay homage to senior journalist and KPC member late Imam Bux alias "Zulif" Pirzado.

Journalist Zulif Pirzado breathed his last on January 28, 2024 due to a severe heart attack.

Paying rich tribute to the late journalist, speakers said Zulif Pirzado was a professional and committed journalist who served in many Sindh Newspapers with commitment and dedication.

They said Zulif always stood by the oppressed people of the country.

In his journalistic career spanning more than three decades, Zulif had worked in several newspapers like Daily Awami Awaz, Daily Pukkar, Daily Sindh and Daily Khabroon but he remained associated with Daily Awami Awaz for almost 20 years.

The speakers said Zulif was associated with left-wing politics since his youth and he also remains imprisoned due to his political activities. He also appeared in his 9th class exam during his captivity in Karachi prison.

Those who spoke on the occasion were Virsa Pirzado, daughter of late Zulif Pirzado, Dr Jabbar Khattak l, chief editor of Daily Awami Awaz, Prof Tauseef, senior journalist Mazhar Abass, Mahesh Kumar, editor of Daily Sindh, former Advocate General Sindh Barrister Zameer Ghumro, journalist Irshad Khokhar, Dr Bux Ali, KPC president Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoib Khan, vice president Rasheed Memon, Altaf Pirzado, Bureau Chief APP Karachi Abdullah Sarohi, Inayat Lutuf Pirzado and others.